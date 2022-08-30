Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance

WLMS stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

