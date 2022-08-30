Woodcoin (LOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $34,267.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00009228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.71 or 0.07803582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00164731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00269513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00747052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00578771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

