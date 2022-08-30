Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.95 billion and approximately $273.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20,014.01 or 1.00006626 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,461 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

