Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $38,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

