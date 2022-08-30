Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $5.05 million and $57,630.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,958.98 or 1.00019828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00059518 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00230281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00142429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00241445 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00058658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00059631 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,348,552 coins and its circulating supply is 11,319,052 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

