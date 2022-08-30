ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $231,744.72

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $231,744.72 and $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00304213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00080615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

