Zelwin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $73,140.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00081731 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.