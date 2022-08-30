ZENZO (ZNZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $141,706.96 and approximately $38.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00274484 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00028378 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

