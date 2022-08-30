ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $262,569.29 and $3.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.00752608 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

