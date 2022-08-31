0Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,549.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $24,549.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00070842 BTC.

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

