10,835 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 26.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 30.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,261,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 291,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $366,294.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,787.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of CDMO opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

