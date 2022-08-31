11,434 Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alector by 813.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 158,066 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alector by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 141,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $883.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

