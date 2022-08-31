147,814 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

