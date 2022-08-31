19,420 Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 742,430 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $244,940 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $373.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

