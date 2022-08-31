1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,278.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $4,278.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00157796 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

