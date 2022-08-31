1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.58 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $14,091.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold coin can now be purchased for $69.03 or 0.00342723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.

About 1irstGold

1GOLD is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.