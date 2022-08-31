47,025 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after buying an additional 1,031,099 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,983,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,719.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.