56,840 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Natera by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Natera by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares in the company, valued at $26,460.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.