88mph Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $59,686.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00013919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021894 BTC.

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 88mph

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

