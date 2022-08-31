8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 286.3% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $43,711.74 and approximately $18.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002723 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003353 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.