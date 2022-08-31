9,913 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

