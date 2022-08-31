Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.19 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $58.19 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,963,176 coins and its circulating supply is 46,199,012 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

