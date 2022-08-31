Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Larry Michael Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Larry Michael Mertz purchased 51,749 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,861.15.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

