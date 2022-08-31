ACENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $403,288.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACENT has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

