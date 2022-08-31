ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.0738 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $196,463.91 and approximately $28,402.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

