Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

