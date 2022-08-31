ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Head to Head Contrast

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -25.63% -17.47% -9.63% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million 3.70 -$78.18 million ($0.68) -12.38 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

66.0% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ACV Auctions and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 0 9 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.78%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Risk and Volatility

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

