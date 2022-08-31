AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 159,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

