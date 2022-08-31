adbank Reaches Market Capitalization of $237,678.55 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $237,678.55 and approximately $48,712.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00133716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021833 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

