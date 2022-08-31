Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.49 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00012350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $76.83 million and approximately $983,348.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,373 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

