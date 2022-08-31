AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 4.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AeroVironment by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

