AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 4.6%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AeroVironment by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

