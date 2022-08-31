Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $176.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

AMG stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

