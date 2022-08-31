AGA Token (AGA) Reaches Market Cap of $760,370.47

AGA Token (AGA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. AGA Token has a total market cap of $760,370.47 and $50.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AGA Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00430977 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015269 BTC.
AGA Token Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
