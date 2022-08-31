Akoin Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Akoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akoin Coin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

