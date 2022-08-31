Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $15,342.87 and $19.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.70 or 0.07734005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00161651 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

