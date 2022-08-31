Akropolis Trading Down 10% This Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

