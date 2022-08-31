Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.77 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and $9.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

