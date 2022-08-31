Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.42 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.
About Alien Worlds
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
