Alitas Tops One Day Volume of $69,147.00 (ALT)

Alitas (ALT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Alitas has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Alitas has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $69,147.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alitas alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00576530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00259290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00059056 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Alitas Coin Profile

Alitas (ALT) is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alitas

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.