Alkimi Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and $319,274.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
