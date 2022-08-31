AllSafe Market Capitalization Tops $35,020.43 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $35,020.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

