Ally Direct Token 1-Day Volume Tops $9,793.00 (DRCT)

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Ally Direct Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Ally Direct Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Ally Direct Token has a total market cap of $741,267.97 and approximately $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.
Ally Direct Token Coin Profile
Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.
Ally Direct Token Coin Trading
