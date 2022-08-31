Alpha Quark Token Price Tops $1.29 on Major Exchanges (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00006395 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.