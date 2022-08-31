AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,371 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,371 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

WEN opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

