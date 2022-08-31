AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,217 shares of company stock worth $54,100,685. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

ANET stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

