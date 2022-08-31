AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Dominion Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

D opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

