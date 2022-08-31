AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

