AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average is $149.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

