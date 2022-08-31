AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Progress Software worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progress Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,798,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Progress Software by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 456,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 111,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

