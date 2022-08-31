AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 267,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.